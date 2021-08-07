Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sawyers Bar Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Sawyers Bar Daily
Sawyers Bar Daily
 3 days ago

SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bKlBDXX00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 100 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke

    • High 97 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sawyers Bar Daily

Sawyers Bar Daily

Sawyers Bar, CA
5
Followers
151
Post
299
Views
ABOUT

With Sawyers Bar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy