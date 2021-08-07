Sawyers Bar Daily Weather Forecast

SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Smoke High 100 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Sunday, August 8 Smoke High 97 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 109 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.