Santa Nella, CA

Santa Nella Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Santa Nella Digest
Santa Nella Digest
 3 days ago

SANTA NELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MinZ_0bKlBBm500

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Santa Nella Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

