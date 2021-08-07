4-Day Weather Forecast For Pine Grove
PINE GROVE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
