Newell, CA

Weather Forecast For Newell

Posted by 
Newell Today
Newell Today
 3 days ago

NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bKlB2un00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 90 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newell Today

Newell Today

Newell, CA
