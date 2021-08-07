Cancel
New Shoreham, RI

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

New Shoreham News Beat
 3 days ago

(NEW SHOREHAM, RI.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in New Shoreham, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Shoreham:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bKlAxoE00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With New Shoreham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

