New Post Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

New Post Digest
 3 days ago

NEW POST, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bKlAuA300

  • Saturday, August 7

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Post, WI
ABOUT

With New Post Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

