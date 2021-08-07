New Post Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEW POST, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
