Weather Forecast For Mesita

MESITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 94 °F, low 60 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.