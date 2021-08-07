Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesita, NM

Weather Forecast For Mesita

Posted by 
Mesita Updates
Mesita Updates
 3 days ago

MESITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bKlArVs00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Mesita Updates

Mesita Updates

Mesita, NM
10
Followers
141
Post
628
Views
ABOUT

With Mesita Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesita, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy