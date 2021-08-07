Edge vs. Rollins and Belair vs. Banks at SummerSlam, More WWE SmackDown Fallout
Friday's SmackDown was a decent show, but for anyone who was on social media during the program, the night was marred by the news of several releases. The blue brand opened with a promo from Sasha Banks talking about how she is the only reason Bianca Belair is relevant as the SmackDown women's champion. The EST and Zelina Vega both voiced their opinion, and it led to Belair and Vega squaring off later in the show.bleacherreport.com
