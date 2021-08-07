Edge vs. Rollins and Belair vs. Banks at SummerSlam, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

After Sasha Banks' unexpected return to help Bianca Belair, fans thought it might be next week before they could see Banks in action, but thankfully that was not the case. Banks was booked in a tag match alongside Belair with the two facing Zelina Vega and Carmella, and throughout the match, they displayed stellar tag chemistry. Belair even picked up Banks at one point and threw her into Vega and Carmella, and the two celebrated after the impressive maneuver. They would celebrate some more after their win too, but that was short-lived, as Banks would turn on Belair and brutally attack her to close out SmackDown.