Mckenzie Bridge Weather Forecast
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy smoke during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Areas Of Smoke
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, August 9
Areas Of Smoke
- High 90 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Areas Of Smoke
- High 97 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
