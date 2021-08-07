Cancel
Mckenzie Bridge, OR

Mckenzie Bridge Weather Forecast

 3 days ago

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bKlAmLT00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy smoke during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 90 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 97 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mckenzie Bridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

