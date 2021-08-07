Mckenzie Bridge Weather Forecast

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Patchy smoke during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight High 88 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, August 8 Areas Of Smoke High 78 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, August 9 Areas Of Smoke High 90 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Areas Of Smoke High 97 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



