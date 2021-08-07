4-Day Weather Forecast For Laird
LAIRD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke during the day; while clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
