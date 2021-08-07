Dot Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 50 °F, low 41 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Chance of Rain Showers High 46 °F, low 38 °F 15 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Scattered Rain Showers High 44 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 47 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



