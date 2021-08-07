Dot Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 50 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 46 °F, low 38 °F
- 15 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 44 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 47 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
