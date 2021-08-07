Halls Crossing Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HALLS CROSSING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 94 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 96 °F, low 68 °F 6 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.