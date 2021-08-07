Halls Crossing Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HALLS CROSSING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
