Daily Weather Forecast For Duette
DUETTE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
