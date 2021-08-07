Skinny Post: Steelers make a local addition in veteran cornerback Lafayette Pitts

Each day our Steelers insiders will provide you with the skinny on the biggest things we are watching in training camp. The one big thing: The Steelers haven’t suffered any major injuries to starters during the first week of training camp, but a number of them are out with minor injuries or are taking a slow-ramp up to the regular season. That has created opportunities for players lower on the depth chart to get opportunities with the first-team offense or the first-team defense. The offensive line, for example, had backups across the board with the first-team offense on Saturday. Starting tight end Eric Ebron also has missed the past few practices. “We were leaking a little bit in some areas, but it’s an opportunity for guys to show their mettle and rise up and certain guys to put their conditioning on display,” coach Mike Tomlin said following Saturday’s practice. “And that’s the thing about this process — one man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity. Somebody’s unavailable, it’s increased availability for someone else, provided their positioned to take it, and conditioning’s an element of that. We’ll see what the tape looks like and see who was able to make a positive of extra work under the circumstances. That’s a big component of it, as well. Opportunities happen in this game and you’ve gotta be ready to seize it. There are so many examples of that. How about [Robert] Spillane last year? Getting an opportunity to play an increased role and people got a chance to get to know him, and that only happens if you’re highly conditioned and prepared for the opportunity.”