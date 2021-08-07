Skinny Post: Steelers make a local addition in veteran cornerback Lafayette Pitts
Each day our Steelers insiders will provide you with the skinny on the biggest things we are watching in training camp and the preseason. The one big thing: Friday the Steelers announced the signing of cornerback Lafayette Pitts. Pitts is a Woodland Hills High School and Pitt alumnus who replaces cornerback DeMarkus Acy on the roster after Acy sustained a torn ACL in practice. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Pitts went undrafted in 2016 but played in 40 games his first three seasons in the league with Miami, Jacksonville and Buffalo, almost entirely on special teams. He hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2018 but spent part of last year on Buffalo’s practice squad. Acy had been playing outside corner with the third-string defense, so that’s likely where Pitts will land when he suits up for his first practice.www.post-gazette.com
