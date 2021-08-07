Craig Daily Weather Forecast
CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
