Craig Daily Weather Forecast

CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight High 91 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



