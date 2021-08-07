Cancel
Craig, MT

Craig Daily Weather Forecast

Craig News Beat
Craig News Beat
 3 days ago

CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bKlA6YK00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Craig News Beat

Craig News Beat

Craig, MT
With Craig News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

