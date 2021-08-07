Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Saturday Sessions: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real perform "More Than We Can Handle"

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince their debut a decade ago, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real have toured the world, playing countless sold-out shows and festivals. Nelson also found time to co-produce the music for "A Star is Born," - which the band appeared in. Performing for Saturday Sessions from the new album, "A Few Stars Apart," here are Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real with "More Than We Can Handle."

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Willie Nelson’s life is being turned into a docuseries

Willie Nelson’s life and career will soon be turned into a docuseries, with Nelson and his family participating in production. Willie Nelson’s life and career will soon be turned into a docuseries. Titled Willie Nelson and Family, the series will be produced by Blackbird Presents and Sight Unseen. Nelson and his family will be participating in the same.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

I Asked a Little Girl Where She Lives, and When She Pointed, I Couldn’t Help but Cry – Story of the Day

I met a little girl on my way to the restaurant and was devastated to learn where she had been living. I was devastated when my husband Josh left me. We had been together for ten years, and all this while, there was not a single moment when I had suspected that Josh wasn’t happy with me and would leave me. But one day, it happened. Josh packed all his belongings and left.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Doubling Down With the Derricos': Deon Breaks the News of Karen's Stroke Scare to His Family in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Doubling Down with the Derricos star Deon Derrico is still in shock processing that wife Karen has had what he fears was a stroke. Karen was rushed to the hospital after losing control of her right side in the middle of filming for their family's show, and Deon is left with few answers as he breaks the news to mom GG and Eric Jefferson In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale.
CelebritiesVulture

So, Are Katie and Her Default Bachelorette Winner Still Together?

We’re too exhausted to come up with another joke about vibrators, so let’s just make it a quickie and get to it: Katie Thurston ended her Bachelorette season as an engaged woman, with the 30-year-old walking away as the fiancée of Blake Moynes, an unemployed wildlife manager from Canada. The engagement came after front-runner Greg Grippo decided to quit the show in last week’s episode, citing his strong belief that Thurston “completely dismissed” his feelings of love. The communication breakdown was so strong, in fact, that it was like a zeppelin crushed both of their hearts.
MusicEffingham Radio

Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid To Return This Fall With Live Audience

Willie Nelson‘s Farm Aid 2021 is scheduled for September 25th and this year it will return to taking place before a live audience. The event will be held at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (July 23rd). Last year's event was virtual due to the pandemic.
CelebritiesMiddletown Press

Willie Nelson Opening His Archives for New Docuseries From Directors Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman

Willie Nelson is participating in a docuseries about his life, “Willie Nelson and Family,” with production said to be already “well underway” on the project from Blackbird Presents and Sight Unseen Pictures. The co-directors of the “definitive” multi-part series are Thom Zimny, best known as Bruce Springsteen’s regular filmic collaborator, and Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Oren Moverman.
Chilmark, MAvineyardgazette.com

Edginess of Real Life Is More Than Enough

It’s a rainy evening and you turn on the television to find your favorite sitcom. A small wave of comfort washes over you and you let that feeling settle you deeper into the couch. You know you’re safe here, cozy, with everything in place and as it should be. Novelist...
MusicCMT

WATCH: Gas Station Vocalist Offers Stunning Rendition of Keith Urban Hit

Throughout his acclaimed three-decade-long career, Keith Urban’s vocals have been a standout part of his performance excellence. Released in 2009, “Til Summer Comes Around” is one of Urban’s signature ballad performances. Referred to as “haunting, nocturnal, and dreamily textured” upon its release, it still engenders a passionate response from the country star’s fanbase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy