Saturday Sessions: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real perform "More Than We Can Handle"

We’re too exhausted to come up with another joke about vibrators, so let’s just make it a quickie and get to it: Katie Thurston ended her Bachelorette season as an engaged woman, with the 30-year-old walking away as the fiancée of Blake Moynes, an unemployed wildlife manager from Canada. The engagement came after front-runner Greg Grippo decided to quit the show in last week’s episode, citing his strong belief that Thurston “completely dismissed” his feelings of love. The communication breakdown was so strong, in fact, that it was like a zeppelin crushed both of their hearts.