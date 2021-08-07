Saturday Sessions: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real perform "More Than We Can Handle"
Since their debut a decade ago, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real have toured the world, playing countless sold-out shows and festivals. Nelson also found time to co-produce the music for "A Star is Born," - which the band appeared in. Performing for Saturday Sessions from the new album, "A Few Stars Apart," here are Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real with "More Than We Can Handle."www.cbsnews.com
