Coldfoot, AK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Coldfoot

Posted by 
Coldfoot Updates
Coldfoot Updates
 3 days ago

COLDFOOT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bKlA18h00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Light rain during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 51 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Coldfoot Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

