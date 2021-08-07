4-Day Weather Forecast For Coldfoot
COLDFOOT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Light rain during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 53 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 51 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
