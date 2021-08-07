Clifton Daily Weather Forecast

CLIFTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



