Clifton, NY

Clifton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Clifton Voice
Clifton Voice
 3 days ago

CLIFTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bKlA0Fy00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clifton Voice

Clifton Voice

ABOUT

With Clifton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

