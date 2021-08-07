Cancel
Cima, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Cima

Posted by 
Cima News Beat
 3 days ago

(CIMA, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cima:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bKl9xny00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then smoke overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke then haze during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Cima News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

