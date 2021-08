Joining one of the most famous film franchises of all time is a daunting endeavor, even if you’re already very famous in your own right. Just ask John Cena, who made his debut as Jakob Toretto in F9 back in June. Though he’s proven he can hold his own both in the WWE ring and on film, he admits that he had to work against a unique challenge: Vin Diesel and other cast members were "apprehensive" about joining the Fast and the Furious series.