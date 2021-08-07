Daily Weather Forecast For Bingham
BINGHAM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of smoke overnight
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
