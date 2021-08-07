Weather Forecast For Centralia
CENTRALIA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 77 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0