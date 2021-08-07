Cancel
Centralia, OK

Weather Forecast For Centralia

Centralia Voice
 3 days ago

CENTRALIA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bKl9o6f00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 77 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Centralia Voice

Centralia, OK

Centralia, OK
With Centralia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

