Bethera, SC

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Bethera Times
Bethera Times
 3 days ago

(BETHERA, SC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bethera Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bethera:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bKl9ioJ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bethera Times

Bethera Times

Bethera, SC
With Bethera Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

