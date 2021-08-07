Daily Weather Forecast For Yellow Pine

YELLOW PINE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear then patchy smoke overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.