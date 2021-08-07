Otter Daily Weather Forecast
OTTER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 17 to 26 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
