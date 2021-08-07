Cancel
Arabela, NM

Arabela Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Arabela Post
 3 days ago

ARABELA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bKl9akV00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Arabela Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

