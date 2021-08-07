Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foraker News Alert

Saturday has sun for Foraker — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Foraker News Alert
Foraker News Alert
 3 days ago

(FORAKER, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Foraker. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Foraker:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TeAcw_0bKl9X3C00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Foraker News Alert

Foraker News Alert

Foraker, OK
8
Followers
133
Post
312
Views
ABOUT

With Foraker News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Related
NBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Bipartisan infrastructure bill set for final Senate passage

WASHINGTON (AP) — After weeks of fits, starts and delays, the Senate is on track to give final approval to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, with a growing coalition of Democrats and Republicans prepared to lift the first phase of President Joe Biden’s rebuilding agenda to passage. Final Senate...
Posted by
CNN

Cuomo in 'fighting mood' even as aides try to convince him to resign

(CNN) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's closest confidants spent the weekend trying to convince the Democrat to resign, sources tell CNN, an effort that comes amid fallout from a report that found he sexually harassed multiple women. Cuomo, a source said, can't come to grips with the end of...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge rules Florida can't ban Norwegian Cruise Line 'vaccine passport'

A judge ruled on Sunday that Norwegian Cruise Line is permitted to ask customers to show proof of vaccination before boarding a ship, dealing a blow to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ’s (R) law that prevented "vaccine passports" from being utilized in the state. The nearly 60-page preliminary ruling from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy