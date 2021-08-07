Cancel
Port Alexander, AK

Daily Weather Forecast For Port Alexander

Port Alexander News Flash
 3 days ago

PORT ALEXANDER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bKl9WAT00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 61 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly cloudy then rain likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 60 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Light Rain

    • High 61 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Port Alexander News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

