Daily Weather Forecast For Port Alexander
PORT ALEXANDER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly Cloudy
- High 61 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Mostly cloudy then rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Light Rain Likely
- High 60 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Light Rain
- High 61 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
