Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amboy, CA

Weather Forecast For Amboy

Posted by 
Amboy Voice
Amboy Voice
 3 days ago

AMBOY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bKl9VHk00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 83 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 85 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 86 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Amboy Voice

Amboy Voice

Amboy, CA
8
Followers
149
Post
290
Views
ABOUT

With Amboy Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amboy, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy