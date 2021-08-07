Cancel
Sasabe, AZ

A rainy Saturday in Sasabe — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Sasabe Dispatch
Sasabe Dispatch
 3 days ago

(SASABE, AZ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sasabe Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sasabe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bKl9UP100

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sasabe Dispatch

Sasabe Dispatch

Sasabe, AZ
With Sasabe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

