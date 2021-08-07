Orla Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ORLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 73 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
