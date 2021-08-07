Orogrande Weather Forecast
OROGRANDE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 97 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0