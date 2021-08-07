Cancel
Lake Santeetlah, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake Santeetlah

Lake Santeetlah Journal
 3 days ago

LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bKl9JwG00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then widespread fog overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Widespread fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lake Santeetlah, NC
