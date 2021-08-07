4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake Santeetlah
LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then widespread fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, August 8
Widespread fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
