Armstrong Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Armstrong Journal
Armstrong Journal
 3 days ago

ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bKl9I3X00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • 6 to 20 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • 6 to 17 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Armstrong Journal

Armstrong Journal

Armstrong, TX
