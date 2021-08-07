Cancel
Lukeville, AZ

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Lukeville

Lukeville Post
 3 days ago

(LUKEVILLE, AZ) A sunny Saturday is here for Lukeville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lukeville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bKl9HAo00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 78 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 78 °F
    • 14 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 98 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 99 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Lukeville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

