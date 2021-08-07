Whitlash Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, August 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
