Maljamar, NM

Maljamar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Maljamar News Alert
Maljamar News Alert
 3 days ago

MALJAMAR, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bKl9EWd00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

