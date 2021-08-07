Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, ID

Atlanta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Atlanta Post
Atlanta Post
 3 days ago

ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bKl9BsS00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Atlanta Post

Atlanta Post

Atlanta, ID
21
Followers
155
Post
373
Views
ABOUT

With Atlanta Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Weather#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy