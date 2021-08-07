Atlanta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
