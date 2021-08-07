‘Ultima Underworld 1 & 2’ and ‘Syndicate’ are free on GOG

When Dark Souls: Remastered launched nearly three years ago, publisher Bandai Namco didn’t offer a free upgrade from the original PC release. It was to be sold at the same price across all platforms, no matter what. However, owners of Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition eventually (nearly a year later, mind) got chance to upgrade to the new visuals and better optimization for a lower price. That price was half off of the remastered version, dropping it from $40 USD to $20 USD. The discount has been running ever since, but not for much longer. On September 30, the 50% discount for Dark Souls: Remastered is set to expire.