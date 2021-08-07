Cancel
Video Games

‘Ultima Underworld 1 & 2’ and ‘Syndicate’ are free on GOG

By Jack Grimshaw
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA’s Ultima Underworld and two Syndicate games are free on GOG, and those who already own them can claim a refund. GOG has seen the return of four games that have previously been removed from the platform. Ultima Underworld 1 & 2, Syndicate Plus, and Syndicate Wars are all available free of charge. The free deal lasts until September 3. Players who already own the games can go to their GOG libraries and claim refunds.

