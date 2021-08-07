‘Ultima Underworld 1 & 2’ and ‘Syndicate’ are free on GOG
EA’s Ultima Underworld and two Syndicate games are free on GOG, and those who already own them can claim a refund. GOG has seen the return of four games that have previously been removed from the platform. Ultima Underworld 1 & 2, Syndicate Plus, and Syndicate Wars are all available free of charge. The free deal lasts until September 3. Players who already own the games can go to their GOG libraries and claim refunds.www.nme.com
