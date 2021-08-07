Cancel
Darwin Post

Darwin Weather Forecast

 3 days ago

DARWIN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke during the day; while haze then smoke overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Darwin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

