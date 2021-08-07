4-Day Weather Forecast For Laurier
LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Haze
- High 87 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Haze
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
