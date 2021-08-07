Cancel
Laurier, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Laurier

Posted by 
Laurier News Watch
 3 days ago

LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0bKl8v0J00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Haze

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Haze

    • High 93 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Laurier News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

