4-Day Weather Forecast For Laurier

LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight High 75 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, August 9 Haze High 87 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Haze High 93 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.