Garrett, WY

Garrett Weather Forecast

Garrett Today
Garrett Today
 3 days ago

GARRETT, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Garrett Today

Garrett Today

Garrett, WY
With Garrett Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

