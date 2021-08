What's on at the Olympic Games? We've got you covered. Olympians still has time to secure a medal, as the Tokyo Olympics wind down. Boxing (men's and women's -- 1:00 a.m. Wednesday): Medals are decided in women's flyweight, welterweight, men's lightweight and super heavyweight. After the Rio Olympics a total of 295 medal sets have been awarded in Olympic Boxing and it has been part of the Olympic program 28 times. For the first time since the London Games in 2012, the program has been updated, with the number of men's events reduced by two and the number of women's events increased by the same number.