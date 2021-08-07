Ironside Weather Forecast
IRONSIDE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear then patchy smoke overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 16 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
