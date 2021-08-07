Cancel
Lefor, ND

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Lefor Journal
Lefor Journal
 3 days ago

(LEFOR, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lefor. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lefor:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bKl8kXY00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

