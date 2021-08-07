Weather Forecast For Hayes

HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 61 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



