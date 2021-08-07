Cancel
Hayes, SD

Weather Forecast For Hayes

Hayes Bulletin
 3 days ago

HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bKl8im600

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hayes, SD
