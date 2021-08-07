Weather Forecast For Hayes
HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
