Beaver, AK

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Beaver Dispatch
Beaver Dispatch
 3 days ago

(BEAVER, AK) Saturday is set to be rainy in Beaver, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beaver:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bKl8g0e00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Beaver Dispatch

Beaver Dispatch

Beaver, AK
With Beaver Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

