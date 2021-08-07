Jump on Point Baker’s cloudy forecast today

(POINT BAKER, AK.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Point Baker, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Point Baker:

Saturday, August 7 Patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly cloudy then light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight High 60 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 62 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Light Rain High 64 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.