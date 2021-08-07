Cancel
Ojo Feliz, NM

Ojo Feliz Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Ojo Feliz Dispatch
Ojo Feliz Dispatch
 3 days ago

OJO FELIZ, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bKl8bb100

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of t-storms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ojo Feliz, NM
With Ojo Feliz Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

