Ojo Feliz Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OJO FELIZ, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of t-storms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
