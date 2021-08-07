Kim Raisner: Germany's modern pentathlon coach disqualified from Olympics for hitting horse

An interviewer from state-controlled broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) is facing backlash after Chinese athlete Gong Lijiao, who won a shot put gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, was described as a “manly woman” and asked about her marriage plans. On Sunday, the 32-year-old athlete, who had won the gold medal in women’s shot put final, was being interviewed by the sports correspondent of CCTV, who, before asking her anything about her event, described her as a “masculine woman”, reported SupChina.Gong Lijiao, who had previously won the Olympic medal twice in shot put, but not gold, secured it this...
